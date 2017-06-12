Everyone gets a bathtub full of beer: What the Liberals' massive $52.5B deficits could buy

Between their election in 2015 and the end of the next fiscal year, the Liberal government of Justin Trudeau plans to run up deficits totalling $52.5 billion - with another $91.3 billion planned for the next four years after that. Fifty two billion dollars doesn't sound all that impressive in a world of $20 million fighter jets and $500 million birthday celebrations.

