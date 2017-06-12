Endangered beluga whale rescued from ...

Endangered beluga whale rescued from N.B. river, returned to St. Lawrence Estuary

22 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

A young beluga whale that lost its way in a northern New Brunswick river has been rescued in a unique and complex operation that saw the endangered marine mammal travel by land, air and sea before being reunited with a pod in its natural habitat. "We put him back in the St. Lawrence near a pod of belugas and he started to swim right away," Marie-Eve Muller with the Group for Research and Education on Marine Mammals said Thursday evening.

