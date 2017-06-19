Drug charges against Sydney man dismi...

Drug charges against Sydney man dismissed

Colton Joseph MacKinnon, 25, of Grand Lake Road was facing three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of trafficking. Meanwhile, MacKinnon, who is on remand, is to return to court July 12 to enter pleas on charges of assault with a weapon , assault, uttering a threat and breaching a court order.

