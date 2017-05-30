Driver charged after pickup truck smashes into the side of a Fredericton house
Fredericton police have charged a man with impaired driving after a pickup truck collided with a house on the corner of Dundonald Street and Regent Street. This truck collided with Linda Crewdson's home early Thursday afternoon.
