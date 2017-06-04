Donald Trump is stressed out, isolate...

Donald Trump is stressed out, isolated and gaining weight, says new report

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday referred all questions related to the FBI's Russian Federation investigation from now on to President Trump's lawyer, Marc Kasowitz . One user joked that " covfefe " is already a popular name for babies in states that voted for Trump .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Government accused of hoarding Canadian history... 3 hr where town archiv... 1
News Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ... Fri Skinners Pond PEI 1
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... May 30 Conservative Kong... 13
News St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10) May 28 stolen ambulance 8
News Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08) May 24 A Criminology Stu... 41
News Mob justice incident in Grand Manan features in... (Sep '06) May 19 Max Power 127
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,545 • Total comments across all topics: 281,510,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC