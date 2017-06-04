Donald Trump is stressed out, isolated and gaining weight, says new report
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday referred all questions related to the FBI's Russian Federation investigation from now on to President Trump's lawyer, Marc Kasowitz . One user joked that " covfefe " is already a popular name for babies in states that voted for Trump .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Government accused of hoarding Canadian history...
|3 hr
|where town archiv...
|1
|Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ...
|Fri
|Skinners Pond PEI
|1
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 30
|Conservative Kong...
|13
|St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10)
|May 28
|stolen ambulance
|8
|Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08)
|May 24
|A Criminology Stu...
|41
|Mob justice incident in Grand Manan features in... (Sep '06)
|May 19
|Max Power
|127
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC