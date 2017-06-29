Doctor of former Baie Verte man with ...

Doctor of former Baie Verte man with spina bifida establishes scholarship in his memory

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Maurice Saunders left a lasting impression on many people throughout his 25 years, and his legacy will continue impacting others. The Baie Verte man, born with spina bifida, had a fulfilling and inspiring life despite the physical challenges he faced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hows those Syrians treating ya? 7 hr @Kelly 2
News Prince Charles kicks off Canadian tour in Iqalu... 13 hr How 1
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Jun 27 early greetings 67
News Entertainment journal (Nov '10) Jun 26 Pope 4
News N.B Power targets Saturday for full restoration... (Dec '13) Jun 26 thenox 2
News Eastern Canada Winter Storm Update (Feb '15) Jun 26 Tnox 2
News New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16) Jun 26 TamK 2
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,327 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC