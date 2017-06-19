Devin Morningstar loses appeal of 1st...

Devin Morningstar loses appeal of 1st degree murder conviction in Baylee Wylie slaying

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: CBC News

Devin Morningstar, 19, has lost an appeal of his first-degree murder conviction in the death of Baylee Wylie, 18, who was slain in Moncton in December 2015. Convicted murderer Devin Morningstar, one of three young people charged in the brutal killing of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie in Moncton, has lost an attempt to have his conviction overturned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) 2 hr Concerned 65
News City staff to study potential for development o... Jun 9 jillwade 1
News 'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio... Jun 6 Mother Nature 1
News Government accused of hoarding Canadian history... Jun 4 where town archiv... 1
News Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ... Jun 2 Skinners Pond PEI 1
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... May 30 Conservative Kong... 13
News St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10) May 28 stolen ambulance 8
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,504 • Total comments across all topics: 282,036,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC