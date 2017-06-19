Devin Morningstar loses appeal of 1st degree murder conviction in Baylee Wylie slaying
Devin Morningstar, 19, has lost an appeal of his first-degree murder conviction in the death of Baylee Wylie, 18, who was slain in Moncton in December 2015. Convicted murderer Devin Morningstar, one of three young people charged in the brutal killing of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie in Moncton, has lost an attempt to have his conviction overturned.
