Details of upcoming royal visit by Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall released

12 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The federal government has released a detailed itinerary for the upcoming royal visit by Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to Canada's north, eastern Ontario and the National Capital Region for Canada Day festivities. The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will begin their brief tour on June 29 in Nunavut where they will meet with Iqaluit residents who are working to preserve and promote Inuit language and culture.

