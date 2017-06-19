Demand for Canada 150 flags, brings s...

Demand for Canada 150 flags, brings seamstress out of retirement

Canada Day is just under a week away and thanks to the demand for flags leading up to the big celebration, one New Brunswick woman has had to put her retirement on hold. Theresa King's basement is full of bright materials and the tools to turn them into something special.

