Dal Arts Centre expansion effort taps into a little star power
Dalhousie University is drawing on Canadian star power to help raise money for a new 300-seat "jewel of a concert hall." The Joseph Strug Concert Hall will be located behind the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, and is part of a 37,000-square-foot, $27.7 million expansio n to the Dalhousie Arts Centre.
