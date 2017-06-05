Cyclists pedal into New Brunswick for Canada 150 journey
Jonathon Reed and Asad Chishti are two cyclists from Kingston, Ont., embarking on 15,000 km journey from coast-to-coast. Canada's 150th birthday has prompted two photographers to set out on a cycling journey across Canada and share stories of its history.
