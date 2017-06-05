Court to hear closing arguments at trial of medical student charged with murder
Lawyers are expected to make their closing arguments before the jury today in the first-degree murder trial of a Halifax medical student. The defence wrapped up its case in the first-degree murder trial of William Sandeson in Nova Scotia Supreme Court last week.
