Controversial business proposal divid...

Controversial business proposal divides Charlotte County hospital group

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: CBC News

The Concerned Citizens of Charlotte County, a group formed two years ago to defend the hospital and other provincial services, is divided after the Town of St. Stephen refused to endorse a proposal from a Fredericton businessman. A citizens group that was created two years ago to fight for the Charlotte County Hospital is in disarray after local officials rejected a controversial proposal from a Fredericton entrepreneur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Sat Darly314 64
News City staff to study potential for development o... Jun 9 jillwade 1
News 'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio... Jun 6 Mother Nature 1
News Government accused of hoarding Canadian history... Jun 4 where town archiv... 1
News Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ... Jun 2 Skinners Pond PEI 1
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... May 30 Conservative Kong... 13
News St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10) May 28 stolen ambulance 8
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,721 • Total comments across all topics: 282,030,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC