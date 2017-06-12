Charles pays tribute to - very special godmother' Countess Mountbatten
The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his "very special godmother" Countess Mountbatten of Burma, who has died at the age of 93. Heir to the throne Charles said the Countess played an "extremely important" part in his life and he would "miss her presence most dreadfully". Born Patricia Mountbatten, the Countess was the Duke of Edinburgh's first cousin and was the daughter of Charles's beloved great-uncle Earl Mountbatten.
