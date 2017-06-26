Charles and Camilla visit site of Man...

Charles and Camilla visit site of Manchester atrocity

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: York Press

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have visited some of the Arena staff on duty on the night of the Manchester bombing and praised their response to the horror suicide attack. Both royals stood in the half light of the foyer area at the Arena, its glass panels above blown out, to view the spot where carnage unfolded on May 22. They stood in silence as they were shown the spot on the tiled floor, now deeply pock-marked, where Salman Abedi detonated his suicide bomb killing 22 people at the end of the Ariana Grande concert on May 22. They spent around 10 minutes in the foyer, as Bob Gallagher, forensic manager for the North West Counter Terrorism Unit talked them through what had happened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Entertainment journal (Nov '10) 7 hr Pope 4
News N.B Power targets Saturday for full restoration... (Dec '13) 13 hr thenox 2
News Eastern Canada Winter Storm Update (Feb '15) 14 hr Tnox 2
News New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16) 14 hr TamK 2
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) 20 hr Concerned 65
News City staff to study potential for development o... Jun 9 jillwade 1
News 'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio... Jun 6 Mother Nature 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,065 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC