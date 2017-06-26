Charles and Camilla visit site of Manchester atrocity

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have visited some of the Arena staff on duty on the night of the Manchester bombing and praised their response to the horror suicide attack. Both royals stood in the half light of the foyer area at the Arena, its glass panels above blown out, to view the spot where carnage unfolded on May 22. They stood in silence as they were shown the spot on the tiled floor, now deeply pock-marked, where Salman Abedi detonated his suicide bomb killing 22 people at the end of the Ariana Grande concert on May 22. They spent around 10 minutes in the foyer, as Bob Gallagher, forensic manager for the North West Counter Terrorism Unit talked them through what had happened.

