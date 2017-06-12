Cartoonist's new book asks what it is to be Canadian
Cartoonist Michael de Adder says to begin to define Canadians the best place to start is with that exact question. de Adder's new book, You Might be From Canada contains drawings, some humorous, some serious that all begin with the tag line, 'you might be from Canada if.'
