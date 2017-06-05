Canada's chief justices given green l...

Canada's chief justices given green light to help solve court delays

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

Chief Justice Glenn Joyal, shown in this 2012 file photo, said Thursday, "We have to be able to interact with those in power. If we can't do that, all we are is an internal chambers debating society, where we come up with interesting ideas but no solution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio... Jun 6 Mother Nature 1
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 4 HereD 1
News Government accused of hoarding Canadian history... Jun 4 where town archiv... 1
News Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ... Jun 2 Skinners Pond PEI 1
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... May 30 Conservative Kong... 13
News St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10) May 28 stolen ambulance 8
News Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08) May 24 A Criminology Stu... 41
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,618,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC