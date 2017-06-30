Canada PM meets aboriginal protesters...

Canada PM meets aboriginal protesters ahead of Canada Day

19 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves a teepee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, on Friday, June 30, 2017. Trudeau had a brief meeting with indigenous activists who have set up a demonstration teepee on Parliament Hill ahead of Canada Day celebrations.

New Brunswick, Ca...

