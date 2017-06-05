Canada 150: Mabel French became B.C.'...

Canada 150: Mabel French became B.C.'s first female lawyer

The first woman to earn a law degree in New Brunswick, Mabel Priscilla Penery French applied for admittance to the bar in 1905. She was told under existing Canadian law that a woman was not a person, and only a person could practice.

