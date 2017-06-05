Can you help police find missing Ipswich man Richard Grey?
Richard Grey was last seen in Ipswich town centre at around 1pm on June 5 and has not been seen since. Anyone who has seen Richard or who has any information on where he might be should call Suffolk police on 101.
