Calls continue for probe of murder-suicide involving former Canadian...

A suicide review may have been conducted after former Canadian soldier Lionel Desmond fatally shot his wife, daughter and mother before turning the gun on himself earlier this year, but Veterans Affairs Canada declined Tuesday to confirm what specific steps were taken in the wake of the horrific murder-suicide in rural Nova Scotia. "Suicide reviews are systematically carried out ... when the department becomes aware of the tragic circumstances of a veteran suicide," spokesman Zoltan Csepregi said in an email, adding that grief counselling is provided to family members when a veteran dies.

