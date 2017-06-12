Beluga rescued from N.B. river swims ...

Beluga rescued from N.B. river swims towards possible reunion with pod: group

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

A young beluga whale that was rescued from a New Brunswick river looks closer to being reunited with a pod, a marine mammal group says. The Group for Research and Education on Marine Mammals says the wayward whale was tracked swimming in waters often frequented by belugas on Friday night, but it remains unclear whether the young male has joined the pod.

