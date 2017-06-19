Beer lovers alert! Craft beer boom a tourist draw in New Brunswick capital
The craft brewing industry is booming in Fredericton and officials in New Brunswick's capital are hoping tourists will want to taste what the city has on tap. "We now have the highest concentration of breweries, meaderies and cideries in Atlantic Canada," said David Seabrook, manager of Fredericton Tourism.
