Beer lovers alert! Craft beer boom a ...

Beer lovers alert! Craft beer boom a tourist draw in New Brunswick capital

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

The craft brewing industry is booming in Fredericton and officials in New Brunswick's capital are hoping tourists will want to taste what the city has on tap. "We now have the highest concentration of breweries, meaderies and cideries in Atlantic Canada," said David Seabrook, manager of Fredericton Tourism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City staff to study potential for development o... Jun 9 jillwade 1
News 'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio... Jun 6 Mother Nature 1
News Government accused of hoarding Canadian history... Jun 4 where town archiv... 1
News Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ... Jun 2 Skinners Pond PEI 1
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... May 30 Conservative Kong... 13
News St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10) May 28 stolen ambulance 8
News Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08) May 24 A Criminology Stu... 41
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,963 • Total comments across all topics: 281,889,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC