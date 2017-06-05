Baie Verte's Allan Cramm to become honorary member of provincial...

Uncertain whether he belongs in the company of those he now keeps, Allan Cramm is humbled by his latest recognition. At the 30th annual Mining Conference in Baie Verte, the general manager of Anaconda Mining Inc.'s Point Rousse Project was informed he has been selected the 2017 recipient of an honorary membership to the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists Newfoundland and Labrador .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.