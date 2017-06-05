Baie Verte's Allan Cramm to become honorary member of provincial...
Uncertain whether he belongs in the company of those he now keeps, Allan Cramm is humbled by his latest recognition. At the 30th annual Mining Conference in Baie Verte, the general manager of Anaconda Mining Inc.'s Point Rousse Project was informed he has been selected the 2017 recipient of an honorary membership to the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists Newfoundland and Labrador .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City staff to study potential for development o...
|Fri
|jillwade
|1
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
|Government accused of hoarding Canadian history...
|Jun 4
|where town archiv...
|1
|Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ...
|Jun 2
|Skinners Pond PEI
|1
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 30
|Conservative Kong...
|13
|St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10)
|May 28
|stolen ambulance
|8
|Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08)
|May 24
|A Criminology Stu...
|41
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC