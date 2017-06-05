Baie Verte's Allan Cramm to become ho...

Baie Verte's Allan Cramm to become honorary member of provincial...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Telegram

Uncertain whether he belongs in the company of those he now keeps, Allan Cramm is humbled by his latest recognition. At the 30th annual Mining Conference in Baie Verte, the general manager of Anaconda Mining Inc.'s Point Rousse Project was informed he has been selected the 2017 recipient of an honorary membership to the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists Newfoundland and Labrador .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City staff to study potential for development o... Fri jillwade 1
News 'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio... Jun 6 Mother Nature 1
News Government accused of hoarding Canadian history... Jun 4 where town archiv... 1
News Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ... Jun 2 Skinners Pond PEI 1
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... May 30 Conservative Kong... 13
News St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10) May 28 stolen ambulance 8
News Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08) May 24 A Criminology Stu... 41
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,670,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC