Baie Verte mayor concerned about future of College of the North Atlantic campus
Baie Verte Mayor Clar Brown is concerned about the future of the College of the North Atlantic campus in his town. The industrial mechanic millwright program will be the only program offered at the campus this upcoming year, with the electrical and welding programs suspended.
