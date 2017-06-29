Baie Verte family struggling as Alzhe...

Baie Verte family struggling as Alzheimer's takes over father and husband

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

The widely used phrase "a picture is worth a thousand words" sums up well two photographs of Brenda Downey and her father Jack. In the first photo, Jack Downey is staring at the floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11) 1 hr tnox 3
News Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar... 2 hr RAM DASS CONSERVA... 1
Hows those Syrians treating ya? 11 hr @Kelly 2
News Prince Charles kicks off Canadian tour in Iqalu... 17 hr How 1
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Jun 27 early greetings 67
News Entertainment journal (Nov '10) Jun 26 Pope 4
News N.B Power targets Saturday for full restoration... (Dec '13) Jun 26 thenox 2
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,422 • Total comments across all topics: 282,136,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC