B.C. man's Facebook page supported terror attacks in West: trial hears

A British Columbia man allegedly used his Facebook account to express support of "lone wolves" who committed violent terror attacks in the name of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, his trial heard on Friday. Othman Hamdan of Fort St. John has pleaded not guilty to encouraging the commission of murder, assault and mischief, all for terrorist purposes, as well as inducing and instructing someone to carry out a terrorist act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.