B.C. man's Facebook page supported terror attacks in West: trial hears
A British Columbia man allegedly used his Facebook account to express support of "lone wolves" who committed violent terror attacks in the name of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, his trial heard on Friday. Othman Hamdan of Fort St. John has pleaded not guilty to encouraging the commission of murder, assault and mischief, all for terrorist purposes, as well as inducing and instructing someone to carry out a terrorist act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City staff to study potential for development o...
|12 hr
|jillwade
|1
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
|Government accused of hoarding Canadian history...
|Jun 4
|where town archiv...
|1
|Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ...
|Jun 2
|Skinners Pond PEI
|1
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 30
|Conservative Kong...
|13
|St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10)
|May 28
|stolen ambulance
|8
|Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08)
|May 24
|A Criminology Stu...
|41
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC