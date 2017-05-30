Atlantic salmon stocks dip in 2016, l...

Atlantic salmon stocks dip in 2016, leading to fears for this year

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: CBC News

Numbers for wild Atlantic salmon returning to rivers in Atlantic Canada and Quebec are not healthy, according to the Atlantic Salmon Federation. Bill Taylor, the president of the federation, said the group has data from 62 rivers in the region showing the number of salmon returning to spawn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ... 3 hr Skinners Pond PEI 1
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... May 30 Conservative Kong... 13
News St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10) May 28 stolen ambulance 8
News Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08) May 24 A Criminology Stu... 41
News Mob justice incident in Grand Manan features in... (Sep '06) May 19 Max Power 127
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ... May 19 Snotberger StNorb... 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,141 • Total comments across all topics: 281,475,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC