'Arrogant' Grace Kelly was photographer's worst nightmare

Grace Kelly, says photographer Reginald Davis, "certainly wasn't the sort of person you'd dare remind that her grandad was an Irish bricklayer, not for all the chips in the Monte Carlo casino". But the actress, who became Princess of Monaco after marrying Prince Rainier III in 1956, was also prone to behaving in the manner of a spoilt royal - particularly when it came to having her picture taken.

