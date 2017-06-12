Alan Holman: Maritimes have never been weaker
Donald Savoie is a 70-year-old Acadian academic from the Bouctouche area of New Brunswick who has written extensively on bureaucracy, governance and regional economic development. His latest book, Looking For Bootstraps, gives a brief, but comprehensive overview of the attempts at economic development in the region since Confederation, and some vague ideas on what needs to be done differently in the future.
