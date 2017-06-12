Alan Holman: Maritimes have never been weaker

Donald Savoie is a 70-year-old Acadian academic from the Bouctouche area of New Brunswick who has written extensively on bureaucracy, governance and regional economic development. His latest book, Looking For Bootstraps, gives a brief, but comprehensive overview of the attempts at economic development in the region since Confederation, and some vague ideas on what needs to be done differently in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.