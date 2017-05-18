Young Baie Verte thespians heading to...

Young Baie Verte thespians heading to Atlantic festival

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Labradorian

Four young, female thespians from Copper Ridge Academy in Baie Verte are certainly showing no signs of grief as they prepare to take their small troupe to the Sears Atlantic Drama Festival in Prince Edward Island. The small ensemble that make up the Ridge Troupers will be taking their original play Elegiac on the road for the non-competitive, three-day festival held at the Watermark Theatre in North Rustico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mob justice incident in Grand Manan features in... (Sep '06) Fri Max Power 127
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ... May 19 Snotberger StNorb... 1
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
News Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since ... May 4 who do u call 1
News Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p... Apr 30 chugs are POS 8
News Ian Bush trial: Letters sent to 'Extortion Cana... Apr 28 The Hand of FATE 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,756 • Total comments across all topics: 281,181,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC