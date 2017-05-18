Young Baie Verte thespians heading to Atlantic festival

Four young, female thespians from Copper Ridge Academy in Baie Verte are certainly showing no signs of grief as they prepare to take their small troupe to the Sears Atlantic Drama Festival in Prince Edward Island. The small ensemble that make up the Ridge Troupers will be taking their original play Elegiac on the road for the non-competitive, three-day festival held at the Watermark Theatre in North Rustico.

