Writer defends Diana 'ghost' appearance in King Charles III drama

18 hrs ago

The writer of a new BBC drama that imagines the royal family after the death of the Queen has defended including the ghost of Diana, Princess of Wales, by saying it would be strange to tell the story without her. King Charles III, which is based on the West End play of the same name, imagines the royals at loggerheads when the Prince of Wales takes the throne and refuses to sign a controversial bill into law.

