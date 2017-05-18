Witness at RCMP trial says no one too...

Witness at RCMP trial says no one took command during Moncton gunman's deadly rampage

An RCMP forensic identification services officers looks over a car at the corner of Islington St. and Mailhot Ave. in Moncton, New Brunswick Friday, June 6, 2014 Police keep watch on a house as they search for a heavily armed gunman following the shooting of three Mounties in Moncton, N.B., on June 5, 2014 No one took command during a 2014 shooting rampage in Moncton, N.B., so officers were forced to make their own decisions amid the chaos, a retired assistant RCMP commissioner told the Mounties' Labour Code trial Wednesday. Alphonse MacNeil, who conducted an independent review of the shootings for the force, said few front-line supervisors were trained to take control of such situations at the time.

