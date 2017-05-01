Winning an ECMA 'simply feels really ...

Winning an ECMA 'simply feels really good,' say Ten Strings and a Goat Skin

Although Ten Strings And A Goat Skin, was on tour in the Shetland Islands, their thoughts quickly turned to the 2017 East Coast Music Awards in Saint John, N.B. after receiving word that they had won roots/traditional album of the year this past weekend. " We started getting a bunch of messages from friends and family at around two in the morning saying we won and we just couldn't believe it," says Jesse Periard, a member of the band that also includes Caleb Gallant and Rowen Gallant, during an Internet interview.

