'What's causing the pollution?': Residents skeptical of new water tests
Residents remain concerned over the water quality at New Brunswick's Parlee Beach ahead of its official season opening Friday, despite the introduction of new provincial water monitoring regulations. "This is good but the bigger concern is what's causing the pollution and what's being done to find the sources and stop the pollution," said Bluff resident Janet Gordon.
