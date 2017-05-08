Water levels to remain high but steady along St. John River Basin: New Brunswick EMO
Over the weekend, more than 100 mm of rain fell in parts of New Brunswick, leading to localized flooding in parts of the province. New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization officials say water levels along the St. John River basin will remain high, but steady for the next few days.
