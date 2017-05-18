University of New Brunswick 411: Wher...

University of New Brunswick 411: Where to live, eat, study and more

23 hrs ago Read more: MacLeans

The University of New Brunswick is located on a hill in the heart of Fredericton, which is the leading cause of phenomenal calf muscles in the student population. Other than well-defined legs, other breathtaking views include downtown Fredericton and the Saint John River below.

