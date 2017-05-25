Transport truck stolen from lot near Sussex
A transport truck cab was stolen Friday from a lot near Sussex, a crime the owner suggests might be easier to pull off than car theft. The dark blue cab was not attached to a trailer when it was stolen from a Wheeler Road lot in Four Corners, where it's kept when not in use, police say.
