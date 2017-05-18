Tornadoes suspected in violent N.B. storm: 'It came without any notice'
Authorities suspect a violent storm that hit New Brunswick suddenly late Thursday, ripping roofs apart and pulling down utility poles, may have been powered by tornadoes. "They were expecting some thundershowers, but nothing of that magnitude so it came without any notice and suddenly so luckily nobody was injured," said Robert Duguay, a spokesman with the province's Emergency Measures Organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mob justice incident in Grand Manan features in... (Sep '06)
|14 hr
|Max Power
|127
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|17 hr
|Storm damage
|1
|Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ...
|Fri
|Snotberger StNorb...
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since ...
|May 4
|who do u call
|1
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|Apr 30
|chugs are POS
|8
|Ian Bush trial: Letters sent to 'Extortion Cana...
|Apr 28
|The Hand of FATE
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC