The show must go on: Saint John supports theatre's bid for old courthouse

Saint John council voted to support a feasibility study that could help seal the future of the Sydney Street courthouse, pictured here in 1980. The Saint John Theatre Company got its wish Monday night after common council supported a decision to fund half of a feasibility study that would look into whether the Sydney Street courthouse could house the performance company.

