'The river's full': Water levels increase along St. John River
Mitch Vail, a firefighter with the Oromocto Fire Department is handing out vehicle passes for residents living near Route 105. Rising water levels along some parts of the St. John River near Fredericton are causing concern for both residents and officials with the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manitoba insurance takes back Star Trek fan's p...
|Apr 30
|chugs are POS
|8
|Ian Bush trial: Letters sent to 'Extortion Cana...
|Apr 28
|The Hand of FATE
|1
|'Too little, too late'?: How Kathleen Wynne's h...
|Apr 21
|after the fact
|1
|What's up Today (Jul '08)
|Apr 19
|dlsanford
|10
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr 18
|Crawford
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Canada would pay the price if Toronto's real es...
|Apr 9
|how now brown cow
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC