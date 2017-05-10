The late Tim Pigott-Smith lauded for performance in King Charles III
The late Tim Pigott-Smith has been lauded for one of his final appearances on screen in TV drama King Charles III. The actor, who died suddenly in April aged 70, portrayed a post-accession Prince of Wales in the 90-minute BBC Two adaptation having previously played the role in the theatre production on Broadway and in the West End.
