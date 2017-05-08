'The end of the road': libel charge against Charles LeBlanc not approved
The Crown did not approve a charge of libel against Fredericton blogger Charles LeBlanc following a complaint filed with the Fredericton Police Force that was investigated by police from Edmundston. Another charge of libel against Fredericton blogger Charles LeBlanc has not been approved by the Crown after an investigation by members of the Edmundston Police Force.
