The cool kids: Teen's death from binge drinking galvanizes students
Grade 12 students Morgan Keetch and Madison Thomas are inviting hundreds of people to a benefit concert Tuesday in memory of Brady Grattan. When Grade 12 students Madison Thomas and Morgan Keetch were planning their big year-end senior project at Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton, they knew exactly what they wanted.
