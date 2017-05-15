Syrian refugees in N.B. start traditional monthly market
A group of Syrian refugees have started a monthly food market in Saint John, N.B., selling tradition Syrian food to raise money for other refugees. Reham Abazib and other Syrian women come together for three days each month to cook traditional favourites like grape leaves, tabbouleh and kibbe, and introduce a part of their culture into the city they've come to love.
