Support, concern in N.B. as Andrew Scheer wins Conservative leadership

Andrew Scheer won a narrow victory in the Conservative Party of Canada Leadership race on Saturday night. "I have spoken with Andrew and look forward to working with him to bring the Energy East pipeline to New Brunswick and to free our province from Justin Trudeau's unnecessary and job-killing carbon tax," read Blaine Higgs's statement Jeff Carr, the MLA for New Maryland-Sunbury, who supported Scheer, was pleased with the news and bullish on Scheer's chances in the next federal election.

