Summerside native Craig Dalton named Family and Human Services deputy minister
Craig Dalton is replacing Teresa Hennebery as the P.E.I. government's deputy minister of Family and Human Services. Dalton, a Summerside native, joins the department from New Brunswick, where he was deputy minister of Social Development and CEO of the Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation for the government of New Brunswick.
