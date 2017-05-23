Summer works begin at Anfield

Summer works begin at Anfield

As part of the programme, work will start on: increasing the number of wheelchair bays from 195 to more than 250 positions, adding more than 150 extra amenity and easy-access seats around the stadium, improving viewing positions for visiting disabled supporters, and creating new raised disabled bays in the Centenary Stand for disabled supporters. External improvements to the stadium are also being made, with a new lift to give inclusive access to the Centenary Stand and expansion of the Kop to increase the general admission seating by around 470.

