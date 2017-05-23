Summer works begin at Anfield
As part of the programme, work will start on: increasing the number of wheelchair bays from 195 to more than 250 positions, adding more than 150 extra amenity and easy-access seats around the stadium, improving viewing positions for visiting disabled supporters, and creating new raised disabled bays in the Centenary Stand for disabled supporters. External improvements to the stadium are also being made, with a new lift to give inclusive access to the Centenary Stand and expansion of the Kop to increase the general admission seating by around 470.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Liverpool FC.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Scorpionan50
|39
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|3 hr
|The Feckless Five
|10
|Mob justice incident in Grand Manan features in... (Sep '06)
|May 19
|Max Power
|127
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ...
|May 19
|Snotberger StNorb...
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|Ontario has had 68 criminal cases stayed since ...
|May 4
|who do u call
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC