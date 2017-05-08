State of emergency declared in Montreal after floods
Heavy rain from a weather system has caused widespread flooding across eastern Canada, with a state of emergency being declared in Montreal. The weather system is the same one which brought severe storms to parts of the southern US and flooding to the eastern seaboard.
