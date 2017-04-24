Soldiers of Odin splinter in Canada over 'racist agenda' of...
The far-right group Soldiers of Odin has splintered in Canada after the two main factions turned against each other in a dispute over whether to remain aligned with their racist namesake in northern Europe. The split began last week when the president of the Soldiers of Odin Canada, Bill Daniels, denounced the "racist agenda" of the Soldiers of Odin leadership in Finland and said his branch was no longer associated with them.
